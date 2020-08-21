Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lessened by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,403,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,156,168. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.