Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,930 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 472.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,560. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $91.19 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

