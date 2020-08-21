City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. 66,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that City will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,912,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in City by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,633,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in City by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in City by 116.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

