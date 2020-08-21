Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 622,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,927. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

