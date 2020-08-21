Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,927,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.