Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.7% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.07. 12,927,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,290,943. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

