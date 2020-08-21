Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 19,419 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.93. 2,311,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,528. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $312.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

