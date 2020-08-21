Connable Office Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

