Connable Office Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $314.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,317. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.