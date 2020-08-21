Connable Office Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,725,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $84,619,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 1,077,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,851. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

