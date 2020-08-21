Connable Office Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $166.20. 6,834,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,349,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

