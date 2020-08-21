Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,731,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216,400. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

