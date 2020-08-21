Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. 54,936,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,178,281. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

