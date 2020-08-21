Connable Office Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 46.8% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,580.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,597.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,381.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

