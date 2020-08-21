Connable Office Inc. Sells 25,642 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

