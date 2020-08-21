Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,584 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.33 and a 200-day moving average of $343.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $429.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

