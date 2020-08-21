Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $237.64. 1,959,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,434. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.98. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

