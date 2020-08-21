Connable Office Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

