Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $84.98. 6,574,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,265,021. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

