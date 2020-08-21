Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Constellium by 1,134.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,789 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 957,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,845. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

