Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CTSDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

