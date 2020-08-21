Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CTSDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

