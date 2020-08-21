Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Covanta alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Covanta by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $941,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 157.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

CVA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 828,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.