Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $78.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,773,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $17,737,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 181,542 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $69.71. 245,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.