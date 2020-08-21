Curve DAO Token Price Hits $3.29 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and approximately $50.30 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 72.5% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00028375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,307,896,178 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,935 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

