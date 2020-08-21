CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

