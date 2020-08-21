Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

CELP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

