Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 29,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $207.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $209.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average of $166.18. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

