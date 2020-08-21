Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE DAC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Danaos worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

