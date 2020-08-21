Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50, RTT News reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $128.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

