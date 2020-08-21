Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

USB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,998,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,405. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

