Davidson Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 132,402 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

RTX traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.