Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

NYSE C traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.30. 17,403,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,156,168. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

