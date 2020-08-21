Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

