Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

