Davidson Investment Advisors Has $425,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,506.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,380.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.