Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.72. 768,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

