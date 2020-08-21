Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,963. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.