Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,467. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $66.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

