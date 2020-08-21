Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 2,520 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,008 shares of company stock worth $8,075,121 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

