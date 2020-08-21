Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 5,700 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CubeSmart by 24.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in CubeSmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 893,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.