Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 6,475 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.94. 4,959,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

