Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 7,280 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $77.07. 5,583,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

