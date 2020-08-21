Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,378. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.