Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.64. 3,791,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

