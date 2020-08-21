Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,051. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

