Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,248 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $8,144,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $194.86. 20,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day moving average of $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

