Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 243,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,746. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $354.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.47. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $12,181,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 947,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 264,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 405,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

