Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $291,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 171.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 400.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $444,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,862. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

