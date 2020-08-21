Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,550 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

