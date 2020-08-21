Employers Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

MMM stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

